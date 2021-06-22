BlackRock Inc. Has $65.40 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Construction Partners worth $65,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after buying an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 718.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 155,271 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

