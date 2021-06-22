BlackRock Inc. Has $66.66 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $66,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFFT. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $2,813,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

