BlackRock Inc. Has $67.66 Million Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Replimune Group worth $67,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

