BlackRock Inc. Has $67.71 Million Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $67,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $659.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

