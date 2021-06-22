BlackRock Inc. Has $70 Million Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.41% of Vivint Smart Home worth $69,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 1,348.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

