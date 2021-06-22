BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.80% of The Manitowoc worth $70,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MTW stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

