BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.92% of Argan worth $66,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Argan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 347,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

