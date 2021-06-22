BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.92% of Franchise Group worth $71,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

