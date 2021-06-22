BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.50% of Ping Identity worth $62,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PING. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,682,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,441,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 5,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 379,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock worth $278,199,646 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.24 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

