BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of StepStone Group worth $67,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

