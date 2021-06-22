BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 995.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $69,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,790,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

