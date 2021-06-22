BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.68% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $67,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.07.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

