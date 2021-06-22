BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,240,107 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $65,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $2,350,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

