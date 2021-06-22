BlackRock Inc. Purchases 152,000 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.59% of 1st Source worth $67,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

