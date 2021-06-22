BlackRock Inc. Purchases 306,790 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.62% of Columbia Financial worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLBK shares. Compass Point upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CLBK opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.