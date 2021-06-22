BlackRock Inc. Purchases 412,315 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.63% of Cars.com worth $67,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 662,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

