BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,843 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.42% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $70,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.04.

