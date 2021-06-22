BlackRock Inc. Purchases 795,185 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.46% of Scorpio Tankers worth $69,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,213,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

