BlackRock Inc. Purchases 95,199 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.73% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $66,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $492.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

