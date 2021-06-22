BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $69,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 255,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 8,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

