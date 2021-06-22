BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.45% of Heritage Commerce worth $69,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 20.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 102,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

