BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.40% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $865.24 million and a PE ratio of 83.27. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,919 over the last ninety days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

