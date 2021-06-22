BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CRH worth $62,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

