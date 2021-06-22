BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.24% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $62,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $823.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.80.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

