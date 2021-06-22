BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.44% of GoodRx worth $67,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 167,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after buying an additional 492,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,601,061 shares valued at $58,446,168. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.