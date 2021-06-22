BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $69,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $429.81 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.96 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.