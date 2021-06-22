BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.02% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $64,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.