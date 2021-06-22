BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of XPEL worth $63,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,922 shares of company stock worth $10,470,176. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

