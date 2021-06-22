BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.65% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $69,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $582,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

