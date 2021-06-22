BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Trading Up 1.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,988 ($25.97) and last traded at GBX 1,984 ($25.92). Approximately 72,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 74,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,962 ($25.63).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,926.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £968.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

