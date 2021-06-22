Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.78 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

