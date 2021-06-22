Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

IWO opened at $304.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.40 and a one year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

