Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49,477 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $808,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,310.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

