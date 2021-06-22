BLink (BLINK) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. BLink has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $4,321.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00586423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,346 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

