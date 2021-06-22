Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-1.210 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $850.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,757.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. Blucora’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

