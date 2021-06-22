BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. BlueCity has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $35.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueCity by 226.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BlueCity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlueCity in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in BlueCity in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlueCity in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

