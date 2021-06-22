Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.28 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.64 ($0.14). Approximately 844,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,273,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.74 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.19. The company has a market cap of £103.38 million and a PE ratio of -53.20.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

