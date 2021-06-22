BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.61 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

