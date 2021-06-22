Bobby Gentile Sells 13,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 35,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.16. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.