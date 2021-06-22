Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $107,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

