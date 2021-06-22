BOMB (BOMB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $179,338.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $179,338.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00004302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,408.01 or 0.99710722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,059 coins and its circulating supply is 905,271 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

