Bonded Finance (BOND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $168,101.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00649616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

