Bondly Price Reaches $0.0982 on Top Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $1.33 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00641315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00076469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037894 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

