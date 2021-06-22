BonFi Market Cap Reaches $852,834.92 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $852,834.92 and approximately $568,064.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

