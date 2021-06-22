BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $246.58

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $246.58 or 0.00722394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $26.01 million and $15,227.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,494 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

