BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0017

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $12,533.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

