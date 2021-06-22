Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

