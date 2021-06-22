Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,775 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26,926.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,775 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

