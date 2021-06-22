Brandywine Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for about 67.2% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brandywine Trust Co. owned about 1.40% of Campbell Soup worth $213,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 8,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

