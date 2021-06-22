Brandywine Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock worth $27,436,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $15.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.94. 217,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.